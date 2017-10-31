An Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari 

By Comrade Abdulnasir Umar.

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,

I am writing this letter to you out of anger and i am writing it to you on behalf of the Nigerian masses, particularly, the voiceless ones. We the Nigerian masses are angry and we are begining to question your leadership and style of governance. I want to put it on record that we are not envying those that attended the secret interview conducted by FIRS in Kano and Lagos, but we have every right to protest and fault the process because we were sidelined. We were shocked and disappointed to say the least when we heard about it because we were not aware of any public recruitmennt conducted by FIRS. We condemned and frowned at it in totality. We couldn’t imagine that an injustice of this nature could happened under your able leadership, sir. One of the reasons why we voted for you was to sanitize the system and put an end to things like this but unfortunately, things like this have continued to happened under your watch at an alarming rate, and the most painful part of it is your continued silence. We were equally aware of the same kind of recruitment conducted by CBN and FIRS under your watch too, and not to mention the high level of nepotism taking place in your administration. Sir, your administration is characterized with high level of nepotism at the detriment of the Nigerian masses that sacrificed alot and spent hours under the sun to vote for you. Chunk of the votes you got came from us but we are the ones left to suffer. While we are left to battle with N.power, the children’s of the elites are giving appointment at lucreative agencies. This is making us doubt your statement that you belong to everybody and you belong to nobody. We are beginning to think that you belong to them and you don’t belong to us. Securing a job under your administration is becoming or has become a very difficult task for the children’s of the masses. We are beginning to see your administration to be indifferent from the previous administration. With the way things are going couple with your continued silence, we are no longer sure if you are really sensible to our plight and if you really have us at heart. Sir, we are beginning to doubt the confidence we reposed in you. We felt betrayed, disappointed, sidelined and considered unimportant.

Sir, we haven’t lost confidence in you yet, but please don’t give us a reason to do so. Don’t give us a reason that would make us regret voting for you. We believe that you can still turn the tide and change things for good. All we are asking is for your government to provide a fair level playing ground and give equal opportunity to all Nigerians irrespective of our religious, tribal, social and political affiliations. I believe we are not asking much, sir.

I plead with every Nigerian that come across my letter and has the Nigerian masses at heart to please share it till it get to president Muhammdu Buhari.

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.