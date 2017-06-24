An advice for Nnamdi Kanu

By Ikeroyal Emewu

Someone tell Nnamdi Kanu that in achieving a goal, you don’t discard existing faulty system until you have a better option. His call for election boycott in Anambra is call for anarchy. Every successful revolution or process thrives on order. Therefore, anarchy never gives rise to order.

Moreover, for him or anybody to win a cause you don’t elect to fight everyone both outsiders and family members.

So he should know where to apply pressure and where compromise and negotiation is more potent. If he goes into what brings him into warthpath with authorities at the homefront like the government of Anambra or any Igbo staye, it might backfire.

Let him avoid things that ridicule Igbo as divided. We still remember how Uwazuruike started and how it ended recently with the Kaduna misadventure with Al Mustapha