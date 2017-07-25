By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

*Operation Buy-Back the Floodplains

Floodplains are low lying grounds/land adjacent the River ( canals ).

Interestingly, Floodplains and even canals/rivers are ancestral lands/rivers of a community.

The Floodplains around the Ntawogba creek, Amadi creek and Elekahia river are all ancestral lands belonging to communities. And the communities are at liberty to sell or develop such lands unhindered.

Therefore, giving the importance of Floodplains to the public, government should henceforth treat Floodplains as the first social amenity for public use, and should acquire all Floodplains from the communities.

The permanent solution to flooding is: Allow the Floodplains to flood.

Urbanization causes flooding. For every plot of land you develop, there’s something to do beyond drainages to address flooding.

