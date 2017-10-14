AKIN FAKOREDE: THIS IS THE TIME TO GO

By Simeon Nwakaudu

The effrontery of the Rivers Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Akin Fakorede is an embarrassment to all security services. It is an embarrassment to all Nigerians who believe in the rule of law.

Note carefully that I did not restrict my comment to the Police. This is because the consequences of his actions are far beyond the preccints of the Police. This is a wound which if allowed to fester, would destroy the very foundation of the confidence that people have in all the security agencies.

Bear in mind that Rivers people are not against the Nigerian Police. This point has been reiterated by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. They are against the murderous gang led by Akin Fakorede. They are against SARS as presently constituted.

Earlier in the week, I alluded to the fact that Akin Fakorede has instituted a propaganda outfit , which is financed by the APC. Today (October 14) that Propaganda Outfit financed Akin Fakorde’s appearance on Rhythm FM in Port Harcourt to launder the stained image of Akin’s SARs. I am told that Akin would be appearing on different television and radio programmes in a few days. He has also contracted some print journalists for this purpose.

From the views expressed by Akin Fakorede on the programme today, it is clear that we have on our hands a very dangerous and misguided policeman. We have on our hands a partisan officer whose loyalty is to his paymasters and Political Party, the APC.

Fakorede made it abundantly clear that he will continue to please his paymasters, irrespective of the damage his actions generate in Rivers State.

From that radio appearance, Akin Fakorede exposed the fact that he is above the law because his APC principals have given him the wings to unleash terror on the people .

I will premise my comments on very critical issues raised during Fakorde’s sponsored failed propaganda mission.

First his invasion of the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre, where he attempted to cart away already collated results. Akin Fakorede rather than answer questions posed, kept referring all callers to the report of an obscure panel set up the equally indicted Inspector General of Police. He failed to explain what he was doing at that collation centre. He refused to tell the public why he beat up INEC Officials. He did not tell us who invited him to that collation centre, since it was not a robbery scene. Happily, he could not deny his presence because he was captured on video.

The second point that stood out during the interview was Fakorede’s loyalty to his paymasters to the detriment of the law. According to him: “I am not employed by the Rivers State Government. My salary is not paid by the Rivers State Government “.

With the above dismissive note, he waved away all the facts raised against him and his operatives. To him, it is about payment. The distorted security architecture of the state means nothing as long as he gets paid.

Fakorede said only his Commissioner of Police can interface and give account to the Rivers State Governor. He excluded himself. But in another minute, same man justified his presence at the Port Harcourt International Airport for the reception for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the defeated Rivers APC Governorship Candidate, Dakuku Peterside. In fact, he said he held the umbrella for the defeated Rivers APC Governorship Candidate as an act of humanity.

On the involvement of SARs personnel in the series of kidnapping and armed robbery in Rivers State, Akin Fakorede couldn’t deny the facts presented to the public by Governor Wike.

This is a reminder of the facts that Governor Wike presented by virtue of security information at his disposal.

The Official Police Signal with the title: “Police Wireless Message ” and Reference Number DT0: 121030/09/2017 —INGENPOL-X-FHQ ABUJA TO-INGENPOL SEC ABUJA, noted that the squad received a distress call on the kidnap of Mr Ifeanyi and immediately swung into action. According to the signal, they met the three SARS operatives robbing and a gun duel ensued. The operatives had taken Mr Ifeanyi to a Fidelity Bank ATM where they compelled him to withdraw N500,000 as ransom. One of the SARS Operatives was killed, while Inspector Justice Nyeche who led the IGP team was injured.

The above are facts.

Rather than respond to these facts , Akin Fakorede said that the matter is under investigation. Who is investigating the matter? Is it not the same indicted IGP? What led to the shoot-out between two police units in broad daylight? Can the police by a judge in her own matter? Moreso when the IGP is pro-APC.

The final point I will comment on is the gruesome murder of a Taxi driver . Ajibade was killed in Emohua Local Government Area by SARS operatives. Akin Fakorede maintained that Ajibade was a cultist and he died during a shootout. He blamed the media for failing to report that a policeman was shot in that exchange. This information was brought to the public by Fakorede to curry favour.

Fakorede couldn’t explain the revolt by Emohua people after the murder of Ajibade by SARS. He failed to explain the whereabouts of the 12 other alleged cultists he claimed were with Ajibade on the day he was murdered by SARS.

The issue of the excesses of Akin Fakorede with his deadly gang is before the National Assembly. We believe that this matter will be resolved at that level.

Recall that the Rivers State House of Assembly passed a resolution asking for the transfer of Akin Fakorede and Steven Hasso, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) over their political connections and desperate acts to negatively influence the State’s security architecture.

There are several units under the Nigeria Police. I name a few: The Criminal Investigation Department, the IGP X Squad, the Save Our Soul Unit, the Anti -Terror Police Unit, the Police Mobile Force, the Special Protection Unit etc. All these units have heads and are answerable to the Commissioner of Police. Why is nobody calling their heads out? Why are their heads not engaging on media campaigns to sell themselves? Why is Akin Fakorede acting independent of the Commissioner of Police?

If Akin Fakorede thinks that SARS under his leadership will get away with murder and crime, then he is an expert in self deception. If he thinks that the financial war chest availed him by the APC will be a saving grace, then he is a first class comedian.

The heat Akin Fakorede is feeling is just a tip of the iceberg. He will face justice whether or not he is transferred. His invasion of the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre and his molestation of unarmed electoral officials will be used against him as evidence in the court of law when the time comes.

If Akin Fakorede did not notice, I will alert him. The few persons who supported him on the phone-in programme were APC leaders. One of them, Emma Chinda, Former Commissioner under Amaechi was fingered by Dakuku’s cousin, Atonyesia Peterside, as the sponsor of the printing of fake INEC result sheets by the Rivers APC . Like Fakorede, Emma Chinda’s indictment was captured on video. Naturally, such birds should flock together. They are involved in the same anti-people venture.

The facts are there for the world to see. Akin Fakorede is a member of the APC. He works for the APC. On behalf of the APC, Akin Fakorede tries to undermine the security of the Rivers State by acts that provoke the people. The IGP, as the head of the APC Police, should transfer Akin Fakorede to an APC state pending when both of them will face the law.

Akin Fakorede, this is the time to leave Rivers State. This is the time to leave the Police. You lack the basic qualities of a policeman. You have allowed pecuniary considerations to determine your actions.