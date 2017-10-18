AKIN FAKOREDE, F-SARS AND THE COMPROMISE OF RIVERS STATE’S SECURITY ARCHITECTURE. 

By Meshac Jaja

The constitutional responsibility of the Nigerian Police Force is from crime reduction to crime control and maintenance of law and order. The police force in her bid to fulfil it’s obligation created different units and departments like the Anti-cultism unit, traffic control unit, mobile police unit, Special Anti-robbery Squad among others.

In Rivers state today,we are being confronted by an unprofessional politically bias police unit named F-Sars led by Akin Fakorede. The man Fakorede is everything that the Nigerian Police shouldn’t be. The ugly experiences of Rivers residents in the hands of Akin Fakorede’s F-SARS is mind blowing and have reached an alarming rate. Starting from kidnappings, extra judicial killings, extortion to hijacking of electoral materials, Akin Fakorede and his team have not only become a torn in the flesh of Rivers people but have continued to parade theirselves as accidental police officers.

The massive save our soul call for the transfer of Fakorede and his team by Rivers people gives credence to the fact that Akin Fakorede is undermining the security architecture of the state. The recent killing of an innocent taxi driver in Emohua LGA and that of an unarmed youth at Rumuoparali are all evident of the cruelty of FSARS in Rivers state. The peak of Akin Fakorede’s excesses and unprofessional conduct was during the rerun election in the state were he was caught on camera hijacking electoral materials and physically attacking INEC staffs.

The police hierarchy must as a matter of public concern bring Fakorede to book so as to serve as a stern warning to other erring officers of the police.