ADVICE TO ZAHRA BUHARI, DAUGHTER OF PRESIDENT BUHARI

By Empero Gabriel Ogbonna

On 29th September 2017, Zahra Buhari, the daughter of Buhari, took to her Twitter page to lash out over the poor state of the Aso Rock clinic after N3Billion was voted for it.

Nigerians started mocking her, telling her to go and ask her father what happened to the money.

Yesterday, the wife of Buhari, Aisha Buhari, was very angry over the state of the same clinic.

Nigerians have lashed out at her too.

So this evening, Zahra Buhari took to her page to insult Nigerians, saying that most Nigerians are not educated and that that was why they were telling her to go to her father to ask what happened to the N3billion approved for the renovation of the Aso Rock clinic. She also said thay it is not the duty of her father to equip the clinic and that her father has appointed people to do so and that anyone telling her to ask her father is uneducated.

I never knew that Zahra Buhari is so uneducated.

Does she not know that if things go well in any sector of the country, that her father will take the glory and that if things go badly, her father will take the blame.

Was her and her father and even her father’s party men not blaming Jonathan over anything that went wrong in Nigeria when Jonathan was on seat.

Secondly, such statements by Zahra reveal that her father is not even in charge.

She made the complaint two weeks ago and up till now, nothing has been done about it.

If her father had been in charge, maybe something might have been done.

Sadly, her father appears not to be in charge of the country.

Thirdly, someone should tell Zahra that it is not only the Aso Rock clinic that is sick, and that the entire country is sick, and the main reason the entire country is sick is that her father is highly incompetent and not only that he is incompetent, he also appointed incompetent people to take care of things.

No one expects a president to know everything or do everything but a president must know his limitations and appoint competent people to run things.

In Buhari’s Nigeria, the mostly educationally disadvantaged core north is running the country and everything seems to be going badly.

The Arewa Youths Forum has advised Buhari to sack most of those he is working with and get competent hands but the advice fell on deaf ears.

Maybe, if Zahra Buhari takes my advice and let her father know that the reason the Aso Rock clinic and the entire infrastructure in Nigeria is breaking down is because her father takes parochial, ethnic and unfair considerations in appointing those that would work for him and in the end, competence is sacrificed in the alter of mediocrity and clannishness, things will get better.

If her father can just take this simple advice and appoint competent people irrespective of where they come from, I bet you, not only Aso Rock clinic, but the entire Nigeria shall start functioning again.