A KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY PETER OYENEYE, AT THE YOUTH SKILL ACQUISITION TRAINING PROGRAMME ORGANISED BY EZZA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCIL OF EBONYI STATE

TOPIC: NEW ORIENTATION AND ATTITUDINAL CHANGE FOR YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Introduction

Youth empowerment is a process through which young people are encouraged to take charge of their lives. Youth empowerment improves youths’ access to resources, changes their orientation, fill them with positive values and improves their quality of life.

Some of the challenges facing the youth today are:

1. Unemployment

2. Being unfit for employment (unemployable)

3. Lack of skills

4. Hunger and deprivation (lack)

5. Low self-esteem and low self-image

What led to these?

1.Laziness

2.Poor planning, no plan for tomorrow (what gonna be gonna be, it is a big lie!)

3.Interest in free lunch, always looking for a gift of fish and not interested in learning how to fish

4.Involvement in unproductive ventures: visiting, gisting, chatting, etc.

5.Complaints about government without thinking and asking for specific projects or programmes

6.Quick money syndrome

7.Want to pass examination without reading

8.Too interested in fashion and blind pursuit of whatever is in vogue

9.Too much interest in music and sport without any plan to build a business around them.

10.No certain contribution to the community

11.Too much interest in the opposite sex and in sex

12.Alcohol and drug abuse

13.Unwanted pregnancy and giving birth out of wedlock

14.Negative confessions, etc.

THE WAY FORWARD, THE WAY OUT

1.Leadership willingness to:

• help and give new direction to the youths

• tell them the truth

• provide support through training and reorientation

Other leadership should emulate and support the youth empowerment initiatives of Dr (Mrs) Nora Alo, LG Chairman of Ezza North, Ebonyi State.

The following leadership should play a key role in this matter:

• Family leadership

• Religious leadership

• Community leadership

• Old students’ associations leadership

• Cultural associations leadership

• Leadership of schools, both private and public

• Government and corporate sector leadership, etc.

2.Willingness of the youths to embrace a new life style, a new orientation.

3.The operational way forward is SKILL ACQUISITION BY EVERY YOUTH- MALE, FEMALE, STUDENTS AND NON-STUDENTS, ETC

WHAT IS SKILL ACQUISITION?

Skill acquisition is the ability to learn a particular trade, task or function and become an expert in it and use such skills for yours and society’s well-being.

Practical skills: Why technicians earn more than university graduates. (Difference between practical and theoretical skills)

A few skills acquisition areas: Catering services, Decoration, Bag/Shoe making, Hair Dressing, Bead making, Fashion design, Electrical works, Motor mechanic work (lady mechanics), ICT, Agriculture/animal husbandry, Singing, Sports, Bricklaying, Tiling, etc.

Benefits of skill acquisition

Helps the society not to depend on white collar jobs.

Helps youth develop a positive attitude towards work and labour.

It reduces poverty.

Helps youth to be self-reliant and independent.

Employment generation.

Crime Reduction

Increases taxes to government

Improves the quality of life

Reduces modern day slavery and dependence on relations and other people, etc.

Can these small things (acquired skills) put bread on my table? Can it make me successful?

YES, depending on how well you learn, how you carry out the business and other special things (USP- Unique selling points ) you bring into the business.

I will advise you to bring those things many customers don’t get from most artisans and professionals into your business: integrity, effective time management, finesse, records management, customer service, etc.

THE NEW THINKING NEEDED BY THE YOUTHS

1.Be positive-minded: Don’t always say “I can’t do this, “I can’t do that“ Remember that when there is a will, there will be a way.

2.Don’t be easily discouraged: Things that will work and succeed will first prove difficult. If something is difficult to do, try again and again. A quitter never wins, a winner never quits.

3.Be goal-oriented: write down your goals and time your goals.

4.Choose your own role models: A role model is a person you want to emulate because of his good character and achievements.

5.Have a monthly action statement: Give every month of your life an action statement. Work, study and play with that consciousness. For example, June, my month of improvement.

6.Manage disappointments, rejections and obstacles. Accept failure as a stepping stone.

7.Be receptive to change.

8.Don’t procrastinate/ don’t delay

9.Pay yourself. Don’t spend all you earn. Compulsorily save and invest part of your income on a daily, weekly or monthly basis for tomorrow when you won’t be very strong again financially and physically.

10.Manage your phone well

11.Neat personal appearance

12.No scanty dresses

13.Separate your personal and business accounts

14.Start small and grow big

15.Connect to the power that is greater than you- you need God. You can’t go far without Him. Pay your tithes. Be committed to one assignment or activity in the house of God.

THE UNIQUE SELLING POINTS TO BRING TO YOUR SMALL BUSINESS TO MAKE IT BIG

1.Continuous improvement: Whatever has worked is obsolete – The Japanese.

2.Check what others are doing

3.Be an extra miler

4.Unrivalled customer service, respect for customers, look for tomorrow’s customers, etc.

5.Phone and greet the customers, build relationships

6.Ask for referrals

7.Integrity and honesty

8.Keep records

9.Work and business ethics: have a specific opening and closing time.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BY THE YOUTHS

1.Identify problems you can solve.

2.Donate to public causes, even it is your time or skills

3.Draw government attention to damaged facilities

4.Clean up your environment regularly. Start a youth clean up group in your community

5.Beautify your environment

6.Pray for government and corporate leaders and support them.

Who is really interested in your success?

IT SHOULD BE YOU! SO FOCUS MORE ON HOW YOU CAN HELP YOURSELF, NOT HOW OTHERS CAN HELP YOU!

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU, BLESS THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMAN AND MAY GOD BLESS OUR DEAR NATION.