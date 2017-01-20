A few questions on the Benue/Nasarawa peace meeting:

by Raymond Anumve

When have Fulanis become indigenes of Benue?

And if Fulanis are indigenes of Benue,

what would be the business of Nasarawa State governor in Benue

When Al Makura is neither the president

nor an official of the federal government,?

Is this issue a border matter?

What is happening to Benue authorities?

Are they being intimidated and silenced

From finding lasting solutions to the invasion

Of Benue communities by fulanis?

This country is passing through strange times indeed.

One day we may have indigenous Ibos, Yorubas and Ijaws

when the political configuration I the country favours them,

Our governor, Samuel Ortom, your earlier stand was clear, loud and firm

against Fulani invasion, no one, no power should intimidate you,

God will be with you if you refuse to betray your people on this matter.