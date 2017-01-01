A COUNTRY WHERE PRESIDENT AND GOVERNORS VALUE FULANI COWS MORE THAN HUMAN LIFE AND DO NOT WANT TO LEAVE ETHNICITY AND RELIGIOUS CRISIS.

Mr President visited Zamfara for just a missing cow, why is HIM so silent on southern Kaduna killings, could it be that, he actually values cow more than human life?

El-rufai said on interview with media that he has compensated his Fulani brothers for their cows that was destroyed and for the killings of southern Kaduna citizens. That means he, the Governor of Kaduna state left the people of southern Kaduna uncompensated because they are not his brothers.

And I don’t know what El-rufai, the Governor of Kaduna state mean by, he does not know the people behind the killings of southern Kaduna after telling us on media, as a Governor of the state he went to the various dueling of the Fulani to compensate them.

Ooooooh Nigeria my country, let’s leave ethnicity and religious crisis and live in peace with one another. Look at our own brothers being slaughtered with own hands.

Embassy Igbadumeh