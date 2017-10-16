$25b: A thieving Presidency and a kettle of lies

By Dax George Kerley
Kachikwu accused Baru of awarding contracts without adherence to due process as enshrined in the Procurement Act 2007. Baru in his response had admitted that such contacts were awarded; Baru went further to claim that the Minister of State was aware of all of them and that due process was followed. Due process became the main issue . But the common denominator in both statements was clear – $25bn worth of oil contracts were executed. In fact, the media aide to the Vice -President came out in defense of his boss to say that his boss the VP only signed N650bn worth of those contracts, meaning the balance were signed off by PMB. The Presidency became mute for a while. Surprisingly, after a few days, the same media aide came out again to eat back his vomit, dismissing the existence of any such contract ab initio.
Today again, the Presidency after twelve days of silence, has also suddenly come out to say that there were no such contracts at all. I consider this a pungent and misleading lie coming from people that were hitherto trusted , adjudged ‘righteous’ and rose to power on the anti-corruption mantra. It took them twelve days to concoct such sophisticated lies. The funny thing is that some Nigerians may be deceived into believing this trash.
Dirty men in angels’ apparels – that’s what they all are. Gradually they’re all being exposed by the forces of nature.
I join Linda Ikeji to say, #bringbackourPOT. They’ve stolen the whole pot of cooked food and may go for the stove soon.
IF NOT FOR THIS HONEST MAN
How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?
How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?
How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?
How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi’s apartment?
How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna’s Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?
How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?
How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?
Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?
How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?
How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?
How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?
How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?
How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?
How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?
How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?
How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even with Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?
How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?
How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies?
How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani’s boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b?
Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know…? if not for the Best President of our time.
Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites… the high and mighty ones in our society.
We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.
We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.
#PMB, God bless and guide you for us. Ameeen
how could you know that more than 200m was used in cutting grass, how could you that that baru sign contract worth $26b without the consent of the minister of petroleum, how could you know Buhari sign contract of 640b from his sick bed even when he handed power to his V.P how could you know that a man who read law is a minister of power,
Isa Sulaimon, your comment is no more a news you will be surprised of what you will read on social media after this regime, let talk about the matter on ground (BARU GATE).
It’s all allegation indeed.
It is a great truth that “Real Change” only ever comes out of crisis and there is no doubt about that. This is the way of evolution, APC and Buhari have brought new sets of twisted rules and a shock wave has sent fluctuations deep into our system and the feedback is increasingly destabilizing, now the system has flipped into a different state (chaos).
Unfortunately, this crisis is excruciatingly painful for all concerned just like we had earlier warned. This is the path of “Change” it involves such diverse events as wars, revolutions, stock market crashes, mental breakdowns and physical diseases and in our case the inevitable lose of Power by the incumbent (APC), this is the golden opportunity for the PDP to stage a comeback and cause “Real, True and Great Change” to our system.
In my opinion, the 2015/2016 financial panic and subsequent recession was just such a shock. It will undoubtedly lead to “Changes” to the Economy, our Government and our understanding of how it operates, for some years to come.
We could just let it all happen for eight (8) years, and come out at the other end much older and a little wiser, but a more productive approach would be to try to understand the real causes of the problem and then adjust ourselves as quickly as possible by voting our this “National Crisis” come 2019 and for all time.
In that way, we might be slightly less vulnerable to what Shakespeare called “outrageous fortune”.