$25b: A thieving Presidency and a kettle of lies

By Dax George Kerley

Kachikwu accused Baru of awarding contracts without adherence to due process as enshrined in the Procurement Act 2007. Baru in his response had admitted that such contacts were awarded; Baru went further to claim that the Minister of State was aware of all of them and that due process was followed. Due process became the main issue . But the common denominator in both statements was clear – $25bn worth of oil contracts were executed. In fact, the media aide to the Vice -President came out in defense of his boss to say that his boss the VP only signed N650bn worth of those contracts, meaning the balance were signed off by PMB. The Presidency became mute for a while. Surprisingly, after a few days, the same media aide came out again to eat back his vomit, dismissing the existence of any such contract ab initio.

Today again, the Presidency after twelve days of silence, has also suddenly come out to say that there were no such contracts at all. I consider this a pungent and misleading lie coming from people that were hitherto trusted , adjudged ‘righteous’ and rose to power on the anti-corruption mantra. It took them twelve days to concoct such sophisticated lies. The funny thing is that some Nigerians may be deceived into believing this trash.

Dirty men in angels’ apparels – that’s what they all are. Gradually they’re all being exposed by the forces of nature.

I join Linda Ikeji to say, #bringbackourPOT. They’ve stolen the whole pot of cooked food and may go for the stove soon.