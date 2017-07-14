1 Billion Fraud: Fejiro Oliver Lied and Lack Informations

Who Is Afraid Of Hon Ogwah 2019?

The information post and shared by one Mr Oghenedoro Pedro Ortega, popularly known as Fejiro Oliver who is well known as a blackmailer all over Delta State and Nigeria That Chief Mike Ogwah who is a Delta State House of Assembly Aspirant in 2019 defraud Delta State Government over # 1 billion naira is untrue, lies and Lack of information by Oliver Fejiro

No amount of blackmailing by Fejiro Oliver and his pay master will stop my Principal Chief Mike Ogwah from Contesting the said Delta State House of Assembly election in 2019

We are aware of where this baseless, false information and blackmailing is coming from just because of Hon Mike Ogwah decision to contest 2019 House of Assembly