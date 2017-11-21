Zik, Balewa, Murtala tombs a national monument – FG.

Terhemen Abua.

The Federal Government, Monday , in Abuja, declared the tombs of Nigeria’s first Governor-General and President, Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; and Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed as national monuments.

Also, the site where oil was first discovered in Nigeria in 1956, Oloibiri, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was also designated a national monument.

One hundred new sites comprising 19 architectural, 57 historical, 12 natural and five technological sites as well as seven wildlife/forest reserves, were identified by the federal government for classification as national monuments.

Minister of Information and Culture, represented by the Deputy Director, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Lizzy Ihiezue-Iwuamadi, disclosed this during a one-day exhibition on the 100 proposed national monuments, stating that, the additional monuments will fill in the gaps in the categories of values and typologies of the nation’s monuments and heritage sites.

According to the minister, by this addition, more diverse interest and values of different communities and socio-cultural groups will be incorporated.

The Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments NCMM, Yusuf Usman, noted that several heritage properties scattered across the communities have not been properly documented and used for societal development due to lack of knowledge, low appreciation and sometimes indoctrination or other negative tendencies.

He however explained that not all the sites will be regarded as national monuments as some of them will be declared regional, state and local monuments, in order of significance and values.

NCMM has, since inception, declared 65 properties national monuments; two of them-the Sukur Cultural landscape and Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, which were listed as world heritage sites in 1999 and 2005, respectively.

credit: The Sun