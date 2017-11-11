Zakzaky followers rebel against police in Abuja.

Terhemen Abua.

Protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria IMN, and ardent believers of Ibrahim Zakzaky, Friday engaged the police with violence by throwing stones at them in Abuja.

Trouble started when the protesters broke into a barrier mounted by the police while they were marching to the Unity Fountain, Abuja to state their demands. The protest thereafter turned violent when the protesters replied the teargas shot at them by the police with stones.

Reports has it that the police, on seeing the protesters break into the barrier, began firing teargas at the protesters adding also that the police shot live bullets at the protesters.

There is no record of any casualty so far.

credit:Vanguard