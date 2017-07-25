Youths Protest At National Assembly

Tuesday , 25 July 2017
July 25, 2017 News 12 Views

Some youths have stormed the National Assembly in a protest, shutting down the main entrance after security officials allegedly denied them access.

Reports say the protesters are members of the ‘I support #NottooYoungtoRun’ movement who seek a constitutional backing for young Nigerians to be able to vie for elective positions.

The protesters who had gathered in their hundreds at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Tuesday, before proceeding to the National Assembly, said they only had the intention of speaking with the lawmakers.

However, after being refused form gaining entrance, they shut down the main gate and blocked the roads, refusing vehicles from entering or leaving the premises.

