You Have A Case To Answer, Court Tells Ex-NIMASA Boss

The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has ruled that a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, has a case to answer.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Akpobolokemi alongside five others in December 2015 for allegedly diverting N2.6bn from the coffers of NIMASA between December 2013 and May 2015.

Presiding Justice Ibrahim Buba held on Monday that the anti-graft agency has established a ‘prima facie case’ against Akpobolokemi.