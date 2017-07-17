‘You All Should Stop Running Abroad When You Are Sick’ – Jude Okoye Reacts To FG’ Plan To Stop Production Of Music, Movie Abroad

Jude Okoye, the older brother of Nigerian music duo, Psquare has reacted to the plan of the federal government of Nigeria to stop the production of Nigerian movies and music videos outside Nigeria.

Recall, that the Federal government, through the minister of information, Lai Mohammed said;

‘This government has agreed that henceforth, whatever we consume in Nigeria in terms of music and films, must be made in Nigeria.

“We cannot continue to go to South Africa or any other country to produce our films and then send them back to be consumed in Nigeria.

Reacting to this, Jude Okoye wrote;

‘Smh. An industry they NEVER encouraged, supported or empowered is what they now want to control. Let all of you stop running to abroad when you are sick as na naija money una dey use patronize oyibo hospital dem. You people are the ones refusing to fix our health facilities so u travel out when mosquito bite una.

So why tell us where to record when u can’t provide uninterrupted power here in Nigeria. Sometime I wonder how we got it all wrong. Una children when dey sch for abroad na which money una dey use patronize them? Abeg stfu