Yobe APC expels DG NEMA from party

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Yobe State have expelled the newly appointed Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, from the party for dragging the party to court.

The Nation reports that on the 2/06/2017, the Supreme Court brought an end to a protracted legal battle between Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam and Engr. Mustapaha Maihaja who challenged the eligibility of Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam for the April 2015 governorship polls. The case was however ruled in favour of Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam.

Apparently irked by the action of Engr. Maihaja who also made attempt to contest as governor in 2015 but was denied by the party, the party leadership in the state took their pound of flesh to expel Engr. Maihaja over what they describe as “flagrant abuse of the party constitution”.

His expulsion was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe together with the Acting Chairman Adamu Chilariye and made available to newsmen in Damaturu today quoted various sections of the party’s constitution to justify their action.