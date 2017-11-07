Word for youths

Government cannot and mustn’t do everything for you. If you need a job apply like everyone else. If you want to start a business , just start with as little capital as you have.. Just start and focus on giving good service your business will grow from referrals that’s the power of repeat business.

you want to get married, plan your wedding with the resources you have. Same as burials and child dedication and 1st year birthday parties. My bro and sis learn to be content ooooo. You must not seek Govt intervention for every need you are faced with.

I find that youths in this region tend to have this entitlement mentality that Govt should do this and this for them because it’s their right. Wake up my dears your mates innlagos are entrepreneurs doing lots of innovative stuff. So much competition in Lagos yet all businesses are thriving . Here people want to kill others progress. Focus so much on my fathers is this and that , my fathers estate and all sorts.

Your father worked and built , trained you now it’s left for you to work and build yours.

Change your mentality otherwise you will be stuck just where you are.

Ine Fubara