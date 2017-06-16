WIKE RECORDS ANOTHER MILESTONE, MAKES CASE FOR US VISA OFFICE IN PORT HARCOURT – EMEH

Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has been commended for recording another milestone and demonstrating his love for his people in particular, and the over all development of Rivers State by urging the United States of America to open a Visa office in Port Harcourt.

The commendation was made by former chief of staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, in a chat with newsmen at the banquet held in honour of US Ambassador to Nigeria in Government House in Port Harcourt.

Chief Emeh, who noted that the governor’s request is a further demonstration that he is a politician with a large heart, and a nationalist, considering that the Visa office will not only serve Rivers State but will also cater for applicants from the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The former commissioner of transport and aviation called on River people to continue to reciprocate the unparallel achievements of Governor Wike and give him support.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike, at a reception held in honour of the United States Ambassador, Mr William Symington and his team had passionately requested for the establishment of a US visa office in Port Harcourt, stressing that such decision by the US office will in no small measure reduce the sufferings of applicants in this region in going to Abuja and Lagos for visa interviews.

Governor Wike also told the visiting Ambassador of the United States of America that a visa office in Port Harcourt will not only yield income to the United States but will also strengthen relationships between the US and the oil rich Rivers State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Emeh, political strategist and lawyer invites people from all walks of life to come and live, as well as do business in Rivers state, assuring that the Governor Wike-led administration has created an enabling environment for investors to do lawful and profitable business in the state.

He described stories of insecurity in the state as exaggerated, and sponsored by opposition politicians to discredit the Peoples Democratic Party government under Governor Ezenwo Wike in Rivers State, insisting that the alleged insecurity only exists in the evil imagination of misguided politicians.

In a related development, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has told 97 new decampees from the All Progressives Congress, Labour party and All Progressives Grand Alliance who were in his Port Harcourt residence to declare their support for Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State that Governor Wike is running all inclusive administration.

The political strategist assured the new decampees that they will be treated as equal stakeholders in the PDP, adding that a formal reception will be arranged for them in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the decapees, Elder Ezekiel Oko-Jaja had thanked Chief Emeh Glory Emeh for the warm reception and promised to be loyal to the leadership of the party in the state.