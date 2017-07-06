WIFE OF GOVERNOR, BENUE STATE INAUGURATES 15 MEMBER COMMITTEE TO REDUCE HUMAN TRAFFICKING THROUGH HER NGO

By Shimaondo Ajikwa

Wife of the Governor of Benue state, Dr.Mrs Eunice Ortom today inaugurated a fifteen member Committee on reducing Human Trafficking, to be driven by Eunice Spring Of Life Foundation ESLF, her NGO.

She charged the committee on the need for a baseline to measure the intensity of the menance in the state with a view to reducing same.

The wife of the Benue state Governor urged the members to work assidously towards ensuring that the impact of the intervention is felt, not only in Benue State, but the country and around the world.

Dr Mrs Ortom described the committee members as experienced hands in development issues, and prayed God to shower them with wisdom, knowledge and understanding to record success in the assignment.

Chairperson of the committee, Ms Mimi Achakpa gave assurances to deliver on the assignment, and thanked the Governor’s wife for choosing the team to work on such a noble cause.