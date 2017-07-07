WHY I CHOSE RESTRUCTURING OVER SOVEREIGN BIAFRA ON AL JAZEERA TV

By Law Mefor

On Al Jazeera TV interview last nite in its documentary on “Biafra at 50”, I was asked what I considered the solution to the resurgent agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra…As a Re-structuralist, I contended the nation’s return to true, fiscal federalism with at 50% resource control is the irreducible minimum to douse the agitations.

In other words, if we fail to substantially restructure, we should be ready to reap disintegration as a reward for not being proactive and realistic. The reasons are basically clear. Those who refuse to see it are still living in the past and under the illusion that the widespread agitations will be contained by force forever.

I am doing a full analysis (titled: “Between Nigeria Apologists, Structuralists and Separatists”) of why true. fiscal federalism will suffice. Those who are acting up against restructuring Nigeria now do not wish the country well. What we have today as country, the way it is structured, is no longer sustainable. Every objective observer can see it.

Part of my argument is that If Nigeria will remain together, restructuring must come first and quickly too. Otherwise, any referendum, as Nigeria is now, will almost certainly lead to disintegration. Those in power therefore have the chance to save Nigeria by restructuring before referendum becomes inevitable.