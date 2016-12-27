Why do People Celebrate Ibori?

Some people ask this question. They are angry that many people from Delta state are rejoicing that former Governor Ibori,a man who served prison sentence in UK for theft. is being expected home as a hero. i think no sensible Nigerians should criticize those who are treating Ibori as a hero. It is not these people who have a problem. It is Nigeria. If Nigeria is a country that treats all criminals as criminals, if Nigeria is a country where all corrupt people face trial equally, if Nigeria is a country where corruption is defined without reference to ethnic, religious and party affiliations, then Ibori will be roundly deplored by every body, including his brothers and friends in Delta and elsewhere.

But Nigeria is not such a country. Governor Ibori had colleague governors who were as corrupt as him or more. They were friends of righteous President Obasanjo. No one chased them into the hands of the Metropolitan Police. they faced soft trials on incompetent charges before a misfiring EFCC. I was a special adviser to the Senate President when Nuhu Ribadu was asked to submit the list of all corrupt state governors before the Senate. in the morning, the list contained on Governor Chimaraoke Nnamani. When it was presented to Senate Chimaroka Nnamani did not make the list again. Obasanjo has forced Nuhu Ribadu to remove his name. During this period I helped Ken Nnamani to pen a memorable speech that put this malady memorably: no corrupt person is more important than the other.

fighting corruption in Nigeria by arresting and punishing those we call corrupt is a waste of time if we don’t want to reset Nigeria. Nigeria is basically a corrupt concept, a fraudulent system of privilege and exemption. Gov Ibori went under because he fell off the favor of OBJ (yes he was imprisoned under President Jonathan who seemed scared of his political ambition and power, his crisis started with OBJ. GEJ inherited that animosity. Same with Alams. The others who embraced OBJ are alive and luxuriating in Nigeria.

So, please next time you see someone jubilating that Ibori is out of prison, remember that the fellow is not insane or irrational. He is reminding you that Nigeria it is all about my thief is better than your thief and why should my thief be executed while your thief is alive.

Pity. But one day, we will reset Nigeria and the war against corruption will be war against all corruption, not war against your irreverent corruption.

piece was copied from the Facebook wall of Dr Sam Amadi.