WHISTLE BLOWER: Police Arraigns Two Over False Information in Bayelsa

By Osa Okhomina, Leadership newspaper

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command Tuesday , arraigned two persons in court over alleged giving of false information against Moses Oruaze Dickson, the younger brother to the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson.

According to the Police, the two suspects, Francis Babatunde, 30 and John James, 32 were accused of giving police false information on the alleged possession of firearms and narcotics.

At the hearing presided over by the Chief Margistrate, Mrs.. Miring Johnson, at the Magistrate Court, Ovom, Yenagoa, the two accused were alleged to have been supplying the Nigeria Police with false information about the family of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr. Mathew Umana, told the Court that investigations conducted showed that the first accused, Francis Babatunde, a plumber working in the residence of Dickson had conspired with John James and one Obiene Matthew, who is said to be on the run, to inform the Inspector- General of Police monitoring team that Dickson was in possession of firearms and narcotics.

According to him, “The Police team acting on the information had stormed the residence of Dickson at Yenezue- Epie and demanded that they searched the residence. The Police found nothing in line with the information they received from the accused and arrested them for providing false information.”

According to the charge sheet, ‎”That you Francis Babatunde ‘m’ , John James and one Obiene Matthew now at large on about the 14th Day of September 2017 in the Yenagoa Magisterial District did unlawfully conspire amongst yourselves to cause Mr Moses Oruaze to be charged with offence of unlawful possession of firearms knowing that or not believing him to be in possession of any firearm as alleged and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 99[10 [4] of the Criminal Code Cap 14, Laws of Bayelsa State 2006.”

” That you, Francis Babatunde ‘m’, John James ‘m’ now at large on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial district did give the Inspector General of Police , a person employed in the public service of Nigeria Police Force information which you knew or believed to be false by stating that Mr Moses Oruaze is in possession of firearms with the intention of causing the said IGP to use his lawful power as a person employed in the Nigeria Police Force to the injury or annoyance of Moses Oruaze by causing him to be arrested and questioned and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 100[1] [b] of the Criminal Code Cap 14, Laws of Bayelsa State 2006..”