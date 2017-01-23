We’ve Lost 6,000 Cows In Southern Kaduna Violence – Buhari’s kinsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) a group of Buhari’s kinsmen have claimed that its members lost no fewer than 6,000 cows since the Southern Kaduna violence started.

Addressing reporters in Kaduna, Secretary of the association in the state, Musa Gambo, insisted that the Fulani were also victims of the violence, having lost many of their kinsmen and property worth millions of Naira during the attacks.

He accused religious leaders of fueling the recent crisis in Southern Kaduna for their own selfish advantage.

“How can we be involved in the killing of our brothers, whom our great grandparents have lived with and with whom we are living with our children and wives?

“Unfortunately, we have been accused of being the perpetrators of the crisis, and even some are saying that Miyetti Allah will carry out reprisals. At no time did we issue any such irresponsible article to any media.

“As a peace-loving association, which has contributed immensely to the peace and reconciliation efforts not only in Southern Kaduna but also in the entire country, we will never descend so low as to advocate crisis,” Gambo said.

Also, the Jema’a Emirate Council in Kaduna State has said that the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isah II, was attacked by some disgruntled youths at Samaru Kataf in Zango Kataf.

The council was reacting to the denial of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) in some media outlets that the Emir was not attacked.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Deputy Chief Imam of Jema’a Central Mosque, Alhaji Kabir Kassim, alleged that on January 17, 2017, after attending a security meeting in Kaduna, the Emir’s convoy was attacked by some armed youths and that three vehicles were destroyed.