Saturday , 11 November 2017
We’re the best in Africa’ – police reject ‘unfavourable’ report

November 11, 2017 News 13 Views

The Nigeria police force has described as false and mischievous, the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI) that ranked it as the worst in the world.
WISPI, released by two bodies – the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace, had assessed the police in 127 countries in areas of capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes.
The report said Nigeria underperformed on all four areas, with a score of 0.255.
Reacting, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, described the research as baseless , saying it is an attempt to “cast aspersions on the achievement of the police”.
Moshood said Nigeria police force is currently the best in Africa, judging by its performance.
“The report is not correct, the Nigeria police force rejects it in its entirety because it is complete falsehood,” he told TheCable.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the performance of the Nigeria police force at this critical time is at the highest because if you go to various missions across the world, our personnel are there doing the country proud.
“And even when you look at our performance in terms of internal security, cases of kidnapping and armed robbery have drastically reduced to the barest minimum. The security situation in the country now is such that people can go about their duties without any fear.
“So it is wrong for an unknown organisation to come up with such report. We do not know the yardstick they used and definitely, it is not empirical. Who did they talk to? Such an organisation should know there are equally legal implications against falsehood.”
He said as evidence that the force is the best in Africa, Nigeria is currently the leader of INTERPOL in Africa, adding: “If we are the worst, we will not be elected as the leader of INTERPOL on the continent”
Moshood added: “As we speak, the Somalia police hierarchy is in Nigeria to understudy what we are doing at home here; to copy from us. So if they are here, that shows you we have achieved a lot.
“Even for elections security in Nigeria, we have done the best in ensuring peaceful election in various parts of the country and we will continue to do our best to ensure that elections are peaceful.
“And in checking excesses within the force, a lot has been done in that regard.
“So we want Nigerians to disregard the report in its entirety because it doesn’t reflect the achievements of the force.”
23 comments

  1. Kenny Joshua Ehisunoria Ogbeifun
    Kenny Joshua Ehisunoria Ogbeifun
    November 11, 2017 at 1:30 am

    With accidental discharge, brutality, hafazard investigation, bribe here and there and even the IGP not excluded

    Reply
  2. Wasiu John Popoola
    Wasiu John Popoola
    November 11, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Infact U are d best in d world?

    Reply
  3. Sean Skippo
    Sean Skippo
    November 11, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Best ever after lolZZzzzzzz

    Reply
  4. Sunday John
    Sunday John
    November 11, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Goat good more than u guys woster

    Reply
  5. Obinna Stephen
    Obinna Stephen
    November 11, 2017 at 1:40 am

    wit ur daily 50n stop /seach sytem.infact u de top. 1 greet una oooo

    Reply
  6. Uche Chidiebere Joe
    Uche Chidiebere Joe
    November 11, 2017 at 1:41 am

    The name Nigeria sounds like evil all over the world due to many years of being lead by line up of idiots who all they care about is my own, dominance, my religion, my tribe, green is supposed to mean life but Nigeria passports appears negative each time you appear any airport. You holding it is always asking if you be allowed.

    Reply
  7. Chima Clifford Onyemaechi-izuwah
    Chima Clifford Onyemaechi-izuwah
    November 11, 2017 at 1:51 am

    The best in bribery and corruption congrats.

    Reply
  8. Victor Oguike
    Victor Oguike
    November 11, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Nigerian police Think international bodies are not watching and monitoring their daily activities How you intimidate & kill innocent people..people cannot move freely or dress nice in Nigeria police will stop you then tell lies that you are a kidnapper or Yahoo guy then tell you that your bail is 100k even when there is no evidence against you after they will say Bail is free

    Reply
  9. Urch Duke
    Urch Duke
    November 11, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Forces of darkness

    Reply
  10. Priye Delta-dede
    Priye Delta-dede
    November 11, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Nigeria police is the worst worldwide, u don’t serve the people you force the people. #50 collectors

    Reply
  11. Aderibigbe Adeniyi
    Aderibigbe Adeniyi
    November 11, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Keep deceiving yourself…. We all know it… To the Nigerian Police Money answereth all things. Even if you kill and have money.

    Reply
  12. Hon Philip Onyeso
    Hon Philip Onyeso
    November 11, 2017 at 3:04 am

    Na now them wake-up..

    Reply
  13. Benjamin Abdul Ige
    Benjamin Abdul Ige
    November 11, 2017 at 3:22 am

    It is only in Nigeria a police man can just shoot an innocent pedestrian and you will later hear things like “We will investigate the case” and at the end, a life is wasted & the the case will die down as well. A life you don’t have the power to create, you shouldn’t take as well. Only in Nigeria a police man will shoot a motorist just because of little arguement or bribing money and at the end, you hear fake alegations

    Reply
  14. Paul Best Ajibo
    Paul Best Ajibo
    November 11, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Best in bribe and unkept

    Reply
  15. Ephraim Etim
    Ephraim Etim
    November 11, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Mbok amekop mkpo! Amkpa idem ooo!! Nigerian police best in which Africa? Hahaha I laugh in Ibibio language.

    Reply
  16. Tammy Jonathan Saya
    Tammy Jonathan Saya
    November 11, 2017 at 3:36 am

    It’s APC police that got the award

    Reply
  17. Chinedu Okoro
    Chinedu Okoro
    November 11, 2017 at 3:50 am

    Gbam

    Reply
  18. Buchi Enenwali
    Buchi Enenwali
    November 11, 2017 at 4:17 am

    I have been around Africa and you are way off the average Mark

    Reply
  19. Jekwu Hansel Chukwueze
    Jekwu Hansel Chukwueze
    November 11, 2017 at 4:27 am

    APC have destroyed every institution in nigeria. This is what you get when you forcefully retire cometent hand just yo make hausafulani man IGP

    Reply
  20. Xtopher Udo
    Xtopher Udo
    November 11, 2017 at 4:35 am

    If I hear best for your mouth again thunder must strike you animals.
    Animals wey like #50 pass Thier wives and husbands.

    Reply
  21. Eyohbassey Akpan
    Eyohbassey Akpan
    November 11, 2017 at 4:49 am

    you are the worst, yes o!

    Reply
  22. King China
    King China
    November 11, 2017 at 4:58 am

    FOR WHERE U GUYS ARE THE BEST?

    Reply
  23. Eyohbassey Akpan
    Eyohbassey Akpan
    November 11, 2017 at 5:00 am

    Nigerian police????????????????????? holyghost fire!!!!

    Reply

