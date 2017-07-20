We’ll defend Tinubu’s dynasty, says Ambode on LG poll

Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, says he and faithful of the All progressives Congress (APC) will defend the dynasty of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party, during the forthcoming local government election.

Speaking at Lagos house, Ikeja, during the presentation of flags to the chairman and vice-chairmanship candidates of the APC, Ambode said a win for the party in all the elective positions would sustain the virtues which Tinubu stand for.

“This course is a course for the Asiwaju dynasty. So, we stand up today to say that we are here to defend that dynasty in totality,” Ambode said.

Ambode also appealed to aggrieved party members to bury their hatchet.

The outcome of the primary election had sparked crisis but the governor who admitted that some things were not done in the right manner, said any crack would be detrimental to the progress of not just the party but the state.

“All the things that we have done wrong, I want to say sorry, and I want to appeal to all members of the party. If we break the house, there would be no further canopy. So it’s better to call the plumber, the bricklayer, the electrician to come and do repair works, so that there would be somewhere for us to lie our head and sleep,” he said.

“I know there have been a lot of misgivings that has taken place, but what is important is for us to build the house together, thereafter we can do aesthetics to the windows and the doors so that those who are standing would be able to sit.

“This is like a gathering of peaceful co-existence. Wherever it is that we have had cracks, there are still more than a 1001 positions to compensate and also placate them that left in a negative way.”

He also urged all candidates of the APC go all out and ensure total victory for the party.

“It is better to cement the next four years through these chairmen and also complement the efforts of the next two years so that we can get another six years,” he said.

“So, if we decide because of disagreement or misunderstanding to destroy just two years out of eight years, there would be nothing left to show for the efforts.”

He urged candidates to utilise the next 72 hours to rally massive support from the electorate in their various councils.