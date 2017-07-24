We will use Oni, APC to set electoral records, says Fayose

Ekiti PDP denies link with mega party

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said he and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will use the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor Segun Oni or anyone presented by the party in the 201‎8 governorship election in the state to set electoral records.

Fayose expressed confidence that 2018 would mark the third time ‎he and his party would defeat the APC and its candidate in governorship elections in the state.

Oni, who is the current National Deputy Chairman (South) of APC, had while submitting the letter of his governorship intent to the party, declared that he would return Ekiti State to an APC-controlled state if he is given the opportunity of becoming candidate of the party ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election.

He said he would defeat Fayose or whoever is nominated as candidate of the PDP in the state.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Fayose advised Oni to keep his gunpowder dry until he is able to secure the APC ticket, noting that t‎he APC and whoever it presents for the election would be no match for the PDP and its candidate.

He said: “Defeating the APC in governorship elections is not new to me and my party. We defeated them in 2003 and recorded a landslide victory against them in 2014 when their candidate could not ‎even win his local council. The 2014 victory was very remarkable because Oni was part of a gang-up of three former governors against me and my party and we won convincingly.

“Let Oni first secure the ticket of his party and then see if he can test his might against the will of Ekiti people.” In another development, the state PDP leaders and members loyal to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, have vowed not to leave the party after the Supreme Court judgment.

The factional members, acting under the umbrella of PDP Elders Forum, denied media report linking them with the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), which was inaugurated Ado-Ekiti last week, adding that they could not quit