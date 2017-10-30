We Will Pursue Maina’s Case To The End – EFCC Chairman, Magu

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the commission is determined to pursue the case against embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina to a conclusive end.
The EFCC Boss speaking on Channels Television’s Programme, Sunrise Daily said the commission has commenced the renewed investigation and will pursue the case to the end.
“We are determined to get to the root of this matter. That’s why we have renewed the investigation. We will retrieve all properties or whatever must have been stolen from public funds.
“This is something that we have done as far back as 2011. The matter has been in court, and Maina was also charged before the court. He was arraigned in absentia.”
Magu, explaining further said there are grey areas that need to be tackled appropriately, hence the need for the renewed investigation.
“There are real grey areas that need to be tackled properly. All those loopholes and gaps, we will follow it up and make sure all the people who are involved will face the full wrath of the law.”
He also said how Maina came back into the country despite being on EFCC watch list is a case that must be looked into.
“I really don’t know what happened. But I know that he has been properly placed on the watch list and he cannot sneak into this country without the law enforcement agencies. So something is wrong somewhere. Actually we need to look at that.”
Speaking on steps currently taken by the EFCC to ensure Maina’s re-arrest, he said, “He has already been declared wanted by the INTERPOL and we are going to visit other countries for assistance, particularly Dubai, USA and UK.
“We are already on the manhunt, seriously
We Want Action Not Words, Una Grammar Don Too Much, We Want Speedy Action Period
Awesome thanks so much
Abi?
All thanks to God. Twinkas still pays, I upgraded my account and I got 300% bonus. Get your your invested money back today by calling +2348123079801..thanks to twinkas, I am a happy person now.
story to the gods.
What about SGF and NIA?
1diots
Voice-mail
look at this 😛
U re the worst efcc boss
Indeed
Story
Noise maker and the most corrupt efcc so-called boss under the most corrupt government since independent.
Pig
The show is still on APC keep entertaining Nigerians
Since when? Na now u just they arrest am… Rubbish
Who cares.
Another trash-talk!!, Tell it to the ghosts,ok
Holi-shit!!!
IDIOT. PURSUE BABACHIR AND CO FIRST BEFORE MAINA.
Very soon this case will be a waved out one. Our politicians are never truthful
You left him all alone and now acting. We know the Hausa game so much.
Nigerians are tired of your antics.
Noisy neighbour,what about SGF,NIA and owner of Ikoyigate?you are here making noise about Maina as if you’ve not been seeing him in the country.Is your eye your inlaw?