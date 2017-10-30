Monday , 30 October 2017
We Will Pursue Maina's Case To The End – EFCC Chairman, Magu

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that the commission is determined to pursue the case against embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina to a conclusive end.
The EFCC Boss speaking on Channels Television’s Programme, Sunrise Daily said the commission has commenced the renewed investigation and will pursue the case to the end.
“We are determined to get to the root of this matter. That’s why we have renewed the investigation. We will retrieve all properties or whatever must have been stolen from public funds.
“This is something that we have done as far back as 2011. The matter has been in court, and Maina was also charged before the court. He was arraigned in absentia.”
Magu, explaining further said there are grey areas that need to be tackled appropriately, hence the need for the renewed investigation.
“There are real grey areas that need to be tackled properly. All those loopholes and gaps, we will follow it up and make sure all the people who are involved will face the full wrath of the law.”
He also said how Maina came back into the country despite being on EFCC watch list is a case that must be looked into.
“I really don’t know what happened. But I know that he has been properly placed on the watch list and he cannot sneak into this country without the law enforcement agencies. So something is wrong somewhere. Actually we need to look at that.”
Speaking on steps currently taken by the EFCC to ensure Maina’s re-arrest, he said, “He has already been declared wanted by the INTERPOL and we are going to visit other countries for assistance, particularly Dubai, USA and UK.
“We are already on the manhunt, seriously
23 comments

  1. Emeka Osian
    Emeka Osian
    October 30, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    We Want Action Not Words, Una Grammar Don Too Much, We Want Speedy Action Period

    Reply
  2. Solomon Anbinto
    Solomon Anbinto
    October 30, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Abi?

    Reply
  3. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    October 30, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    All thanks to God. Twinkas still pays, I upgraded my account and I got 300% bonus. Get your your invested money back today by calling +2348123079801..thanks to twinkas, I am a happy person now.

    Reply
  4. Anselem Achunike Enuka
    Anselem Achunike Enuka
    October 30, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    story to the gods.

    Reply
  5. Lily Hopkins Wayne
    Lily Hopkins Wayne
    October 30, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    What about SGF and NIA?

    1diots

    Reply
  6. C4 Smart Marketing Solutions
    C4 Smart Marketing Solutions
    October 30, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    look at this 😛

    Reply
  7. Okoro Chimaeze
    Okoro Chimaeze
    October 30, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    U re the worst efcc boss

    Reply
  8. Favour Phavian Ebekine
    Favour Phavian Ebekine
    October 30, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Indeed

    Reply
  9. Johnson Joshua
    Johnson Joshua
    October 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Story

    Reply
  10. Theophilus Takora
    Theophilus Takora
    October 30, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Noise maker and the most corrupt efcc so-called boss under the most corrupt government since independent.

    Reply
  11. Uche Chidiebere Joe
    Uche Chidiebere Joe
    October 30, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Pig

    Reply
  12. Sonny Daniels
    Sonny Daniels
    October 30, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The show is still on APC keep entertaining Nigerians

    Reply
  13. Olufayo Lummy
    Olufayo Lummy
    October 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Since when? Na now u just they arrest am… Rubbish

    Reply
  14. Paul Ezuo
    Paul Ezuo
    October 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Who cares.

    Reply
  15. Okey Bethrand Chiemezie
    Okey Bethrand Chiemezie
    October 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Another trash-talk!!, Tell it to the ghosts,ok

    Reply
  16. Onis Honebunch Josh
    Onis Honebunch Josh
    October 30, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Holi-shit!!!

    Reply
  17. Mohd Baqir
    Mohd Baqir
    October 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    IDIOT. PURSUE BABACHIR AND CO FIRST BEFORE MAINA.

    Reply
  18. Agu Emmanuel Ikenna
    Agu Emmanuel Ikenna
    October 30, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Very soon this case will be a waved out one. Our politicians are never truthful

    Reply
  19. Prince Charlie
    Prince Charlie
    October 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    You left him all alone and now acting. We know the Hausa game so much.

    Reply
  20. Chiderah Opara
    Chiderah Opara
    October 30, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Nigerians are tired of your antics.

    Reply
  21. Seedorf Princewill
    Seedorf Princewill
    October 30, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Noisy neighbour,what about SGF,NIA and owner of Ikoyigate?you are here making noise about Maina as if you’ve not been seeing him in the country.Is your eye your inlaw?

    Reply

