We Will Complete All Ongoing Projects, NDDC Assures

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, has restated the commitment of the Commission to complete all ongoing projects in the nine Niger Delta states.

Mr Ekere was speaking at the funeral service held in honour of Elder Inyang Willie Akpan, a one-time sole administrator of Southern Uruan Local Government Area and Caretaker Chairman of both Ikono and Obot Akara LGAs, at the Primary School, Afaha Itam in Itu,Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

In addition to completing ongoing projects, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer promised that the Commission would construct the Mbiabong-Mkpanobong-Itam Road in Itu LGA next year.

He declared: “We shall send a team to carry out a survey of the road. We shall in the year 2017 construct the road in the memory of Elder Akpan. We will be glad if at the completion of the project the local government can name the road after him.”

He appealed to the people to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the other levels of government in the country, stating that he was confident that the policies of the Federal Government would bring the country out of recession very soon.

He remarked that Itu and Ibiono local government areas benefited from many NDDC projects because they had a very vibrant member in the Senate for many years.