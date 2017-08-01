WE FORESAW APC DISINTEGRATION IN RIVERS STATE-Former Chief Of Staff

A former Chief of Staff Rivers State Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has described the trouble rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State as predicted.

Barr. Emeh, who was reacting to the weekend crisis ridden congress of the APC in the state said that when he took over 8000 APC members to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, few months ago that it was because of the degree of division and distrust in the APC.

The former commissioner for transport and aviation wondered how the leadership of APC in Rivers State can cope with the challenges of managing the more complex processes of a bigger election when they have demonstrated lack of skill and in managing the micro non elective state congress.

Chief Emeh commended Governor Ezenwo Wike for the revocation of Certificate of Occupancy of Novotel Hotel as a proactive measure to ensure that nobody uses public establishment to perpetuate crime and criminality in the state.

He however commended the people of wards 13 and 14 of Odegu in the Emohua local government area of Rivers State for the reception given to APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance decampees over the weekend, describing their action as apt considering that PDP remains the only party that

can save Rivers State from maladministration.

Chief Emeh further called on Rivers people to continue to give their support to the government of Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, now and in future.