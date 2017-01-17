We are re-strategising for 2019 general elections – INEC

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday said the commission was poised to build a functional electoral system ahead of 2019 general elections.

Yakubu stated this at the opening of a two-day strategic workshop to review the implementation of the commission’s strategic plan for 2012-2016, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The chairman said the workshop was part of the commission’s strategic plan towards successful general elections in 2019 and beyond.

“The objective of this workshop is to retrospect and project in two days, and come up with better ideas and solutions,” NAN quoted Yakubu as saying at the workshop.

“We need to re-strategise for the 2019 general elections and beyond to come up with practical solutions on how to strengthen the electoral process.

“This we will do based on the policies of fairness, transparency, credibility and impartiality.”