We are mobilising relief for flood victims in Edo State, Obaseki assures

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has reassured communities affected by flood in Etsako Central Local Government Area and other parts of the state that government has deployed a team of officials to evaluate the situation and mobilise relief for victims.Obaseki who said this on Monday , when he received reports of flooding in some communities in Estako Central, particularly Udaba-Ekperi, Osomghegbe, Ifeku and other villages, said that he has mobilised the Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties; Special Adviser, Special Duties and other assistants from that axis of the state to evaluate the situation and lead preliminary relief efforts to the affected areas.According to him, “It is quite unfortunate that people are being sacked from their homes in these communities. However, we want to assure them that we are on top of the situation. I have dispatched officials from that part of the state to assess the situation, as we ramp up efforts to provide relief.”Obaseki said the state emergency service apparatus would also be deployed to the state to ensure that communities affected are properly taken catered for during this phase, adding, “Emergency services would be provided to the affected communities too. But we appeal to the people to move to higher ground so that we are sure they are safe