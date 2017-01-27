We are minority in the house, not opposition – Hon Anabraba

….describes election as free and fair

The newly elected minority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Benibo Anabraba, has pleaded with his party members in the house against any form of altercation.

Benibo who spoke with assembly correspondents after his inauguration, said the house rules only refers to them as the minority party and not the opposition.

He spoke against the back drop of the arguments made by his All Progressives Congress colleagues of his nomination by a Peoples Democratic lawmaker, Hon Sam Ogeh.

He said though his colleagues of the APC had their interest and right to favour whoever they wanted, but the Speaker conducted the election in line with the rules of the house, noting that it wouldn’t have been a fair contest if there was no contrary opinion.

While describing the election as free and fair, Hon Anabraba who expressed appreciation to all his colleagues both of the APC and the PDP for electing him, said he would not betray the confidence reposed in him as the minority leader.

He assured that in exercising his function, he would follow peace, order and development of Rivers people and Nigeria.

“being a minority is not a heritage that is intended to punish, rather it is something that is supposed to be a tool for fostering cooperation with other legislators and make laws for the good of the people”

“whether you are minority or majority, your first call is the good of the people, so anything that would be geared towards the betterment of Rivers people is what we would do, and if that means collaborating with our brothers in the majority party, then so be it, the Rivers state House of Assembly is Rivers State itself, every part of Rivers State is represented here, so when we speak, when we act, we need to do it for the benefit of the people and for me that would be my driving force”