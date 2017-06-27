UNIMAID Will Remain Open Despite Attacks – Management

The management of the University of Maiduguri has said official activities will continue at the institution despite the attack by three suicide bombers.

“Following an emergency meeting at which management reviewed the situation, it was decided that all official activities should continue uninterrupted,” a statement signed by the Director, Unimaid Radio/Public Relations, Professor Danjuma Gambo, for the Vice-Chancellor read in part.

“Management also reassures the university community and other stakeholders that the university will continue to ensure the protection of lives and property on campus.”

According to the management, the latest suicide attack on the institution occurred on Sunday between 10:19 pm and 2:45 am.

It added that the attack was carried out by one male and two female suicide bombers.

It said the first attack was carried out by a male bomber at the office of the Rapid Response Squad of the Security Division.

When the bomber detonated his device, four security personnel were injured and one of them, a female died on the way to the hospital.

The statement added, “The second bomber, who found her way into the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development, detonated her device and died on the spot. The third bomber was intercepted by vigilant security operatives behind the Works Department where she also detonated her device and died alone.”

After the blasts, the management said officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Agency as well as security operatives in the university evacuated the corpses of the bombers.

It thanked the security and emergency agencies for their role protecting the university community and commended the host community and the media for their support.