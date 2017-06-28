UNIMAID Attacks: Unions Accuse FG Of Insensitivity

Trade unions in the University of Maiduguri have threatened to disrupt the academic calendar of the school should the Federal Government fail to act on the reoccurring attacks on the school.

The leader of the unions and Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Dani Mamman stated this on Wednesday at a press conference in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Dr. Mamman said ASUU as well as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologies (NATT) and the Student Union Government (SUG) of the university were compelled to bring to the notice of the public the security situation and threats to life at UNIMAID.

He disclosed that 70 professors and other members of staff that fled the university in the wake of attacks in Maiduguri have started returning only to be confronted with the new spate of suicide bomb attacks right within the school premises.

The unions accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the security threats by Boko Haram terrorists in the institution, adding that the purported inaction by government on the security situation was helping in giving a boost to the Boko Haram ideology.

“Boko Haram proclaims western education as forbidden and the University of Maiduguri is at the forefront of championing western education in the country. So for Boko Haram, sustained attacks on the university would accentuate the insurgents’ wild ideology,” Mamman said.

He stressed that increasing attacks in Borno state have shown that the insurgents were regrouping again and called on the government to wake up to its responsibility.

Dr. Mamman also expressed worry that neither the minister of education nor a Federal Government delegation had visited the university since the first attack on the school in January which killed a professor of veterinary medicine, Aliyu Usman Mani.

He urged the Federal Government to build a perimeter fence around the varsity and also approve the N2.8 billion requested by the University authority to procure modern security equipment to stop Boko Haram from