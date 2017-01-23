Unending Fraud: Buhari  spent N2.59tr on fuel imports in 2016 -NBS

Nigeria spent N2.596 trillion to import 24.4 billion litres of petroleum products consumed in the country last year, a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

Analysis of the NBS petroleum products imports statistics for the last quarter of 2016 released at the weekend showed that the country spent N2.019tr on petrol, N505.8bn on diesel and N70.76bn on kerosene imports last year.

Premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol dominated the 24.42bn litres volume of petroleum product imported with 18.81bn litres. 4.89bn litres of diesel was shipped into the country while 713.79m litres of kerosene was imported in the year under review.

Fuel imports often account for around 16-20 percent of Nigeria’s total imports, according to NBS data, ranking among the world’s top 15 countries where fuel imports comprise large share of total imports, data sourced from Worldatlas showed.

Despite being Africa’s top crude oil producer, Nigeria imports more than 80 percent of its petroleum products and it is the only major oil exporting country that imports the largest volume of petrol in the world because of its low domestic refining capacity.

Analysis of the NBS showed that the month of May 2016 recorded the highest volumes of petrol imported into the country at 2.02bn litres valued at N249.88 billion.

“This coincides with the May 11th, 2016 official announcement by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, on the deregulation of PMS importation aimed at improving its supply nationwide,” the report stated

NORTHERN GOVERNORS, SULTAN OF SOKOTO, OTHERS MEET OVER SPATE OF VIOLENCE

By Ede Ogaba Ede

Disturbed by the increasing spate of violence in several parts of the North and the dangers it portend for peace, security and development of the area, governors of the 19 northern states under the aegis, Northern Governors Forum are meeting today with traditional rulers, elders and other major stakeholders from the area to brainstorm on the way to restore peace and normalcy to a zone that is gradually becoming an abattoir of the innocents.

The meeting which holds at the Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kaduna has in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Ahaji Muhammed Saad Abubakar III, the Emir of Kano, Dr. Lamido Sanusi, the Och Idoma, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, represented by the Ada Ohimini, Dr. John Ochai, elder statesman, leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, former Nigeria UN envoy, Maitama Sule and a host of others.

A powerful Benue state government delegation led by Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, is in attendance, together with the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Bem Melladu.

Welcoming guests, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasiru El Rufai bemoaned the increasing spate of violence in different parts of the region and called on the stakeholders to work together to bring the violence under control.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Borno state governor, Ahaji Kashim Shettima and the Sultan of Sokoto in their separate speeches called on the leaders and elders of the region to prioritize security and initiate measures that engender peace, adding that no development can take place in an atmosphere of violence and bloodshed.

A communique is expected at the end of the meeting.