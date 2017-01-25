Umunede To Get Multi-Million Naira Rest Park – Okowa

… Directs Take Off Of Warri Trailers’ Park, As Delta Signs MoU With Investors

TO reduce travellers’ nightmare at Umunede axis of the Benin-Asaba expressway, Delta State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a multi-million naira park.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday (24/01/17) in Asaba between top officials of the Delta State government led by the Secretary to the Government, Mr Ovie Agas and the management of Sotheo Engineering, a South African Company led by Mr Tinashe Mangwana.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said that the project christened Umunede Rest Park when completed, would accommodate trailers and trucks which parks indiscriminately along the road at Umunede and as such, ensure free flow of traffic on the road.

“The Umunede Rest Park is a multi-purpose rest park that has been on the drawing board for some time now; we met it and changed the concept,” the governor said, adding, “the park when completed will absorb all the trailers that are presently parked along the Agbor-Asaba road corridor; it will become an economic and logistic hub that will impact on the economy and the people of the surrounding communities.”

Continuing, Governor Okowa said, “I want to thank the Obi of Umunede and his people for donating the 176 hectares of land for the project and I want to assure stakeholders that construction work will commence soon as the park will create renewed activities, impact on the people and also enhance peace and security in the area.”

He used the occasion to also, direct the Economic Management Team to expedite actions towards effective take-off of the Warri Trailer Park, explaining that the Trailer Park would reduce the traffic congestion and safety problems caused by trailers parked on the roads in Warri.

In a presentation, the Commissioner for Economic Planning in the state, Mr. Kingsley Emu, disclosed that the Umunede Rest Park as a logistic hub would be a multi-purpose rest park with rest houses, warehouses, hotels, stalls, and other commercial spaces for trading.

Earlier, Mr. Adams Ojaere the Chief Operating Officer, Sotheo Engineering Ltd, thanked government for the partnership and expressed the readiness of his organisation to deliver on the project.

He said that his company would invest about 10 million US.dollars on the first phase of the project.

Dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony include the member representing Ika North-East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Elekokwuri, top government officials, and the Obi of Umunede, Obi Ezagwuna Agadagidi and his chiefs.