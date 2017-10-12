TROOPS REPEL BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS ATTACK, NEUTRALISE 15 AND CAPTURE EQUIPMENT

Troops of 192 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at about 8:35pm on Tuesday, 10th October 2017 displayed their fighting prowess to dislodge terrorists onslaught by successfully repelling Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attack at their outpost from Yamteke axis of Gwoza Local Government, Borno State.

The troops utilising heavy fire power and act of bravery dealt a decisive blow on the BHTs who attempted to infiltrate their outpost with improvised explosive Vehicles and persons borne improvised explosive devices. In the ensuing fire fight, troops inflicted heavy casualty on the terrorists, repelled the attack on their location, neutralised 15 BHTs, captured one Panhard Vehicule Blinde Leger, large caches of various ammunitions, destroyed one Toyota Hilux pick up mounted with Anti Aircraft and one Gun Truck. Several other BHTs escaped with gunshot wounds. Sadly, one soldier died during the attack and his remains has been evacuated.

The troops remain determined in their task of safeguarding communities and providing a conducive environment for humanitarian agencies to do their work. In this regard, the populace is encouraged to always provide vital information on suspected activities of BHTs to the security agencies in their respective localities.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Rations