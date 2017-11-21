Wednesday , 22 November 2017
TROOPS OF 6 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY BURST CRIMINAL HIDEOUT IN OMOKU, RIVERS STATE 

November 21, 2017

1.   In  the early hours of Monday, 20th November, 2017, as part of their continued efforts to rid the Niger Delta of criminals and acts of criminality, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, based on a tip-off by some patriotic citizens, raided the camp and shrines of a notorious militant, cultist, kidnapper and ardent illegal oil bunkerer,  Mr. Igwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), who has been terrorising the peace-loving Omoku community in particular, as well as the entire people of Rivers and Bayelsa States.
2.   After about an hour of gun fight, the gallant troops overpowered the criminal elements. Some of them scampered in disarray and are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds through River Orashe in Omoku. The troops however, arrested , 7 others  including 2 ladies while they were trying to escape during the encounter. It is believed that the main kingpin, DIgwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), was not at the location during the encounter as concerted efforts are on by security agencies to track, arrest and bring him to justice.
3.   The troops recovered quite a number of items at both the camp and the shrines which include; 10 human skulls, various human bones, 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 18 AK-47 Rifle Magazines, 4 pairs of military camouflage, 5 camouflage T-Shirts, 3 Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifle Rifle magazines, 39  rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 1 round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. Others are
2  bags weighing about 25kg containing substances believed to Cannabis (Marijuana), 3  ICOM Hand-held Radios and 2 MAG ONE Hand-held Radios.
3.   The Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to thank the good people of Omoku, Rivers State, for the timely information, understanding and also wish to solicit for their continued support in our determined effort to rid our area of responsibility of militants, illegal oil bunkerers and kidnappers.
4.   You are kindly requested to disseminate this information to the general public.
5.  Thank you for your usual cooperation.
AMINU ILIYASU
Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations
  Eze Eric Mark
    Eze Eric Mark
    November 21, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    U pple shuld go 2 adamawa state fools

  Fantaboy Mmaduaguna
    Fantaboy Mmaduaguna
    November 21, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    G

  Chika Amos
    Chika Amos
    November 21, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Were is his dead body we are not after the raiding of his home but his dead body to be seen so we can be sure of his dead.

  Uche Nwaiwu
    Uche Nwaiwu
    November 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Zoo must fall

  Balogun Taiwo
    Balogun Taiwo
    November 21, 2017 at 8:07 pm

  Emmanuel C. Okechukwu
    Emmanuel C. Okechukwu
    November 21, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The Nigerian Facebook do-gooders, that always claim
    political correctness at all times really make me laugh.
    They mock IPOB’s election boycott. Yet fail to see that
    to boycott a system where votes are bought with cooked
    rice, money and slippers is not wrong after all.
    The hypocrisy of these politically correct guys is
    unbelievable. How can you claim to be an apostle of
    democracy and rule of law and still applaud a system
    that induce voters with N5K, cooked jollof rice and
    party crested slippers? Is that how your own democracy
    works?
    Is that how democracy in Britain and America works?
    Did Donald Trump or Hilary Clinton, or their British
    counterparts, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn share
    dollars/pounds or even chicken and chips on election
    day? You see you guys amaze me really.
    Non of these countries nor their citizens will tolerate
    0.1% of the farce that took place in the name of
    election, yet you are here forming educated and calling
    IPOB misguided.
    The ones that break my heart the most are the ones that
    say “whether 10 people vote, a winner will emerge”.
    You Hypocrite! So this is how your own democracy
    works? Without the stipulated requirement outlined in
    the constitution being fulfilled, you want a winner to
    emerge just to spite Biafrans? Goodness me! And you
    want me to still be part of a country where rigging is
    so normal that the so-called citizens call for elections to
    be rigged?
    Nnaa Ndi Nigeria self, una matter tire me. I give up
    on you guys. *Spits*
    # BiafraReferendumNOW
    #ReferendumforBiafrans is our inalienable right
    By Ikeyahkadibia Onyeji

  Onis Josh
    Onis Josh
    November 21, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Uncle Shekau is waiting for u guys….

  Nnachi Okoro
    Nnachi Okoro
    November 21, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    People are dying in Adamawa and bronu and you are here killing innocent people

  Sam Wisdom
    Sam Wisdom
    November 21, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  Tochi Eagle
    Tochi Eagle
    November 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  David Precious
    David Precious
    November 21, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I thought criminals are Police work and terrorists are soldiers work? Why are they doing the opposite?? Are they trying to say that criminals undergo the same training that they do??

  Milton Julius
    Milton Julius
    November 21, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Let this amount of soldiers go after bono haram

  Emmanuel David
    Emmanuel David
    November 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    They should go and fight bokoharam and stop embarrassing us. Are they police ?

  Obinna Zhero Chequas
    Obinna Zhero Chequas
    November 22, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Boko Haram just killed a hundred. Na only to pursue people wey dey smoke weed una sabi.....

  Cyril Vitalis Ang-numbaala
    Cyril Vitalis Ang-numbaala
    November 22, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Just pathetic how Nigerians think….. Useless is all I see

