TROOPS OF 6 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY BURST CRIMINAL HIDEOUT IN OMOKU, RIVERS STATE 

1. In the early hours of Monday, 20th November, 2017, as part of their continued efforts to rid the Niger Delta of criminals and acts of criminality, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, based on a tip-off by some patriotic citizens, raided the camp and shrines of a notorious militant, cultist, kidnapper and ardent illegal oil bunkerer, Mr. Igwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), who has been terrorising the peace-loving Omoku community in particular, as well as the entire people of Rivers and Bayelsa States.
2. After about an hour of gun fight, the gallant troops overpowered the criminal elements. Some of them scampered in disarray and are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds through River Orashe in Omoku. The troops however, arrested , 7 others including 2 ladies while they were trying to escape during the encounter. It is believed that the main kingpin, DIgwedibia Johnson, (aka “Don Waney”), was not at the location during the encounter as concerted efforts are on by security agencies to track, arrest and bring him to justice.
3. The troops recovered quite a number of items at both the camp and the shrines which include; 10 human skulls, various human bones, 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 18 AK-47 Rifle Magazines, 4 pairs of military camouflage, 5 camouflage T-Shirts, 3 Fabrique Nationale (FN) Rifle Rifle magazines, 39 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 1 round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. Others are
2 bags weighing about 25kg containing substances believed to Cannabis (Marijuana), 3 ICOM Hand-held Radios and 2 MAG ONE Hand-held Radios.
3. The Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to thank the good people of Omoku, Rivers State, for the timely information, understanding and also wish to solicit for their continued support in our determined effort to rid our area of responsibility of militants, illegal oil bunkerers and kidnappers.
AMINU ILIYASU
Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations
U pple shuld go 2 adamawa state fools
G
Were is his dead body we are not after the raiding of his home but his dead body to be seen so we can be sure of his dead.
Don wanny was not dia during d encounter, they jst want 2 kill him bcus APC knew he might work for PDP during d 2019 election, remember he signed 4 peace keep n he was made a high chief in omoku, APC n Nigeria army re jst playing games
Sure, but should they leave alive to continue doing all his evil work or kill him?
Zoo must fall
Biafra has become a fantasy.
Fidelis Afam it is a shame that we have too much hausa fulani alamajiri blood in Biafra land all hail Biafra
The Nigerian Facebook do-gooders, that always claim
political correctness at all times really make me laugh.
They mock IPOB’s election boycott. Yet fail to see that
to boycott a system where votes are bought with cooked
rice, money and slippers is not wrong after all.
The hypocrisy of these politically correct guys is
unbelievable. How can you claim to be an apostle of
democracy and rule of law and still applaud a system
that induce voters with N5K, cooked jollof rice and
party crested slippers? Is that how your own democracy
works?
Is that how democracy in Britain and America works?
Did Donald Trump or Hilary Clinton, or their British
counterparts, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn share
dollars/pounds or even chicken and chips on election
day? You see you guys amaze me really.
Non of these countries nor their citizens will tolerate
0.1% of the farce that took place in the name of
election, yet you are here forming educated and calling
IPOB misguided.
The ones that break my heart the most are the ones that
say “whether 10 people vote, a winner will emerge”.
You Hypocrite! So this is how your own democracy
works? Without the stipulated requirement outlined in
the constitution being fulfilled, you want a winner to
emerge just to spite Biafrans? Goodness me! And you
want me to still be part of a country where rigging is
so normal that the so-called citizens call for elections to
be rigged?
Nnaa Ndi Nigeria self, una matter tire me. I give up
on you guys. *Spits*
# BiafraReferendumNOW
#ReferendumforBiafrans is our inalienable right
By Ikeyahkadibia Onyeji
Uncle Shekau is waiting for u guys….
People are dying in Adamawa and bronu and you are here killing innocent people
I thought criminals are Police work and terrorists are soldiers work? Why are they doing the opposite?? Are they trying to say that criminals undergo the same training that they do??
Let this amount of soldiers go after bono haram
They should go and fight bokoharam and stop embarrassing us. Are they police ?
Boko Haram just killed a hundred. Na only to pursue people wey dey smoke weed una sabi…..
Just pathetic how Nigerians think….. Useless is all I see