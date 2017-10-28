Troops Destroy Boko Haram Training Camps, Recover Weapons

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and Mobile Strike Teams of 22 Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole have carried out clearance operations in some village in Borno State recovering weapons from the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, in a statement on Friday said the operation which was carried out on Friday, October 27, 2017 in collaboration with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) took place in Gawa, Bone, Kajeri 1, Kajeri 2, Kube, Dubula, Boboshe 1 and Boboshe 2 villages in Borno State.

During the operation, the troops recovered three Isuzu vehicles. Weapons including four Dane guns, one Dummy gun, suspected to be used for training of inducted Boko Haram terrorists and mattresses hidden under shrubs were also recovered.

Five persons who were taken captives by criminal Boko Haram terrorists at Boboshe 1 and Dubula were also rescued.

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are more determined and resolute to ensure that the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are located and neutralised.