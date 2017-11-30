Troops Arrest Boko Haram Commander, Rescue 212 Victims

Thursday , 30 November 2017
November 30, 2017

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a Boko Haram commander and rescued 212 persons held hostage by the terrorists in Borno State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, this in a statement signed by him on Tuesday.

He said the feat was made during a clearance operation by troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, in collaboration with 22 Mobile Strike Team and some civilian JTF attached to Operation Lafiya Dole.

 

The Boko Haram leader arrested by the troops, after a serious exchange of gunfire, was identified as the “Ameer” of Chawa, Amman Judee

