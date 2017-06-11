Travellers Decry Increased Kidnapping Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Road users along the Abuja-Kaduna express way have cried out to the government to intervene in what appears to be an increased rate of kidnapping in the axis.

Their complaint follows a recent kidnap of over 10 other persons by gunmen, barely two weeks after the release of a member of the House of Representatives from Kano State who was kidnapped along the same route.

Some of the victims told Channels TV that the kidnappers who disguised themselves in army uniforms on Wednesday, blocked the road and stopped the vehicles they were travelling in before whisking them away inside a bush at gun point.

One of the victims, Danjuma Seriki, narrating his plight said he had to pay a ransome to secure the release of his relation from the kidnappers on Wednesday.

He expressed regret that despite making a formal complaint to the Kaduna State Police Command about the incident, nothing was done to rescue the victims from their abductors.

Following the increase in the spate of attacks, the Inspector General of Police had earlier deployed Special Forces along the road to help curb the menace.

The Police is however, yet to be reached on this recent case.