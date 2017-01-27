TIME OUT WITH Moses Kpakor

By Nathaniel Ikyur

He is not a stranger in Nigerian football. He comes from a family of prolific football stars. He was the fourth in a family of 14 of equal gender distribution. Late Terfa Kpakor, his elder brother and second in line was a wizard in the artistry of the round leather. And Moses too had much of the talent in full measure.

Sadly, his promising football career was cut short in 1991. That was on June 15th in Owerri during a league encounter between the once star studded, BCC Lions FC of Gboko and Iwuanyanwu Nationale. Sylvester Oparanozie, a defensive midfielder cut short Moses’ rising career. Moses was billed to travel out of Nigeria for professional football in Holland with Feynoord FC in two weeks before the sad incident took place.

Even rhough it was not meant ro be some sort of an interaction with him, the star player took over the lead discusson and veered us off politics that we had initially been discussing before he arrived.

Kpakor recalled that he actually dreamt of that incident eight months before it happened. He resisted playing in that match. He had related the dream to Coach Amodu Shuaibu, yet some officials scorned at him and taunted him that it was because he was travelling out for his career.

Moses actually played for less than two minutes in that match. He broke his leg. A frw days afyer the incident, his agent that came for him wept profusely.

For the more than two hours we sat with this legend, Kpakor showed prowess in narrative skills. He knows the history of Nigerian football like the palm of his hands.

Kpakor narrated a pitiable story on how some highly placed officials in the immediate past administration frustrated the take-over of Lobi Statrs FC by Feynoord Holland and the setting up of a football academy by the Benue state government. Former Super Eagles coach, Clemens Westerhof was to head.

According to hom, former governor Gabriel Suswam approved the setting up of the football academy, after all the required issues were treated. Unfortunately, some selfish and greedy officials in that regime ensured the project never saw the light of the day simply because they felt they were not properly accommodated.

The project was two-pronged. One, Lobi Stars FC was to be bought over by Feynoord Holland and renamed Feynoord Nigeria. Secondly, the academy would have become a platform for young Benue state footballers to launch themselves on the international soccer scene.

Kpakor is sad that the relevance and the place of BCC Lions FC and all its legacies on the Nigerian and African continent is left ro die by Dangote who has bought over the company. He’s already working out details to revive the club to restore it’s glory.

For many young people who desire a career in football and may not have heard or known this football wizard, they should get close to him. He has completed work on a book that traces his football career from secondary school days to Hawks FC of Makurdi now Lobi Stars to BCC Lions, the Nigerian national team as well as his close working relationships with Westerhof.

At the moment, Kpakor is a Coaching staff with the Benue State University. He has completed his thesis for his Masters Degree.