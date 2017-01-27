Those defecting to APC are motivated by hunger, business interest —Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, came down hard on some politicians, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, saying their defection was motivated by hunger and business interest.

Ekweremadu spoke at the expanded caucus meeting of the party in Abuja on a day that the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ayodele Fayose, said he will continue to be a thorn in the flesh of the APC government by exposing its failures. Among those present at the meeting, yesterday, were members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party, former and serving governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly, among other senior party chieftains. Yesterday was the largest gathering of party stakeholders under one roof since the crisis that engulfed the party in 2016. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who is chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, welcomed members, enjoining the leaders of the party in the states not to be distracted by the leadership challenge at the national level, even as he prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. He said with the impending ruling on the Court of Appeal in Port-Harcourt, he was sure that the party would bounce back in full force. Ekweremadu, who was reacting to the recent defection of some PDP senators, said the action of the three lawmakers had not in any way affected the numerical strength of the party. I'll remain a thorn in APC's flesh—Fayose Fayose on his part, appealed to party leaders to work together while those aspiring for offices should do so with decorum. He said he will continue to express his mind and does not care if the Federal Gvernment withdraws his police guards. "I will continue to leak their secrets. I will remain a thorn in their flesh. Anything they want to do, let them come. If they want to carry their police, let them carry their police. I don't care," he said. Reading a communiqué at the end of the meeting, party spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the party will fight to reclaim its mandate surrendered by those who had defected from the party.