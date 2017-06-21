There Is Enough Room For All In Wike’s Administration, Emeh Tells APC New Generation Decampees.

By Iheanyi Ezinwo:

Decampees to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State have been assured of accommodation in the administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

The assurance was given by former Chief of Staff, Government House, Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, when he received the APC New Generation group from Emohua local government area of the state , who paid him a visit in Port Harcourt to declare for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Barr. Emeh described Governor Wike as a kind hearted leader, with elastic capacity to accommodate all persons irrespective of when they joined him.

The seasoned politician, who had served Rivers State in different capacities, including as commissioner for transport and aviation during the administration of Dr. Peter Odili, told the defectors that the key to success and reward in the administration of Governor Wike is hard work, urging them to put in their best to ensure that the current government succeeds in providing the social and physical infrastructures required to enhance the quality of life of Rivers people.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the delegation Miss Assurance Olomi said they have been working with Chief Andrew Uchendu for some time but found that there is no hope for them in the All Progressive Congress, hence the resolve to decamp to the PDP through Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, in order to support the visionary administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

In a related development, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has described the said defection of Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs and any other person for that matter to the APC as a matter that should not be of concern to anybody.

Explaining that success in the game of politics is dependent on what you bring to the table, the Abuja based legal practitioner emphasized that Governor Wike has been so accepted in the state because of his giant strides in infrastructural development, and that it will take donkey years for any other politician to be an alternative to the incumbent.

Hear him: ”We have passed the era of rhetoric and ethnocentricity. In fact, Governor Wike has changed the tone of politics in Rivers State, from the concept of primordial consideration to ability to perform, as a precondition to voting any body into office.

“ Rivers people should not to loose sleep as the governor has combed all the crannies of the state and has attracted to himself all the relevant politicians needed for any political activity in the state, even though he has still kept the door open for new entrants”, the chartered accountant turned