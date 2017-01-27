THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BENUE STATE WAGE BILL

My attention has been drawn to a report being circulated on the social media about the inflation of the state wage bill.

The report written by a sponsored mischief maker and serial forger, Aare Abiodun Oluwarotimi, once again twisted a news item out of context and added fabrications to it to achieve his self serving motives.

I stated during an interactive session with the News Agency of Nigeria that Governor Ortom was worried that the combined monthly wage bill of the state including pensions and overheads was N7.8 billion.

That the Governor believed the figure which is one of the highest in the country was unrealistic and that he directed its scrutiny to unravel the possibility of the existence of a cabal feeding fat at the expense of the state and its workers.

I said measures so far taken include biometric verification as well as an ongoing salary screening exercise and reiterated the determination of Governor Ortom to get to the root of the matter.

The high wage bill predates the Ortom administration and throughout the interactive session there was no mention of figures in any bank as the wage bill of the state.

I had categorically refuted the figures which the fabricator gave in a previous report as the wage bill of the state, in a statement, as false and baseless because several Ministries, Departments and Agencies, were not on the platform of the bank he quoted in his report.

Mr Oluwarotimi who was sacked by Leadership newspaper has since abandoned the ethics of the journalism professional and has been hired by his in law and benefactor, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, to smear the government of his successor.

His reports which are fabrications should be disregarded.

Signed:

Tahav Agerzua,

Special Adviser,

Media and ICT.