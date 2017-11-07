THE TROUBLE WITH DADA-HEADED-JAJA

By Oraye St Franklyn

The ring leader of the group of students claiming to be RSSDA abandoned Students is this chap called Jaja. He raised the issue of RSSDA students while the Governor was speaking at Chatham House and he got a precise response from the Governor.

The response was that it is impracticable for the Rivers State State Government to carry the humongous weight of the fees of those scholars at this time, which was the why the Government became pragmatic in coming up with a practical solution. The Government said those studying sciences and technology related courses would continue while those studying humanities and related courses, while still on scholarship should return home and continue. The matter is that simple.

After getting the precise response and thanking the Governor for his intervention in releasing $1million, which most of you also saw live, Dada-headed-Jaja rather than relaying the Governor’s response to his folks outside Chatham House, led an ambush to embarrass the Governor while he left Chatham House. The Governor went to them, told them to their faces that he’s not moved by blackmail and that he has addressed the issue in the most pragmatic way he could, and went his way.

The real motive of Dada-headed-Jaja was seen hours later as he released videos to distort what transpired. But has it occurred to anyone that Dada-headed-Jaja, who insults the Governor on Social Media at will, is almost always in Port Harcourt? I have seen him on a number of occasions. How can one who claims to be abandoned be globetrotting the world? Can’t the ticket monies be used to sort his fees? Was the Scholarship not for those who couldn’t afford it? If can fly around the world, why can’t he help himself? Is he better than those who study in Nigeria? The real question is whether he is even a student or a mercenary being used for a media war. You never can tell.