THE THRONE AND THE GHOST

Agonies of slow death

Resound with echoes like the cries

Of a wondering ghost from the caves

And horrors of Sambisa forest

The land of the living dead.

Bitter pills of mercy killing

They administer daily as supplement

For hunger and thirst for the supper

Of no return just to clothe our naked stomach

Charlatans in wolf clothing

Beating distorted drums of hypocrisy

And mockery with Cacophonic lies

Only pleasing to the ears of hunger

The disgruntled rhythms

Of the ghost masquerade

We dance naked with our infants

As political prisoners of casualty

Tossed and paraded in noonday

By the executioners from the mountainous

Hills, appeasing their egos with our blood

They who offered our prophets of old

As sacrificial lambs to build their pyramids

Of blood, tears and shame

This soured rhythms of the Ghost Mantra

Still we dance naked matching to the gallows

To bid Farewell with our songs of sorrow

As we pray in our groaning hearts for the

Eruption of the long awaited doomsday

When we shall all die with our executioners

To save our children and their children

G. Allen