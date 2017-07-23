THE THRONE AND THE GHOST

Agonies of slow death
Resound with echoes like the cries
Of a wondering ghost from the caves
And horrors of Sambisa forest
The land of the living dead.
Bitter pills of mercy killing
They administer daily as supplement
For hunger and thirst for the supper
Of no return just to clothe our naked stomach
Charlatans in wolf clothing
Beating distorted drums of hypocrisy
And mockery with Cacophonic lies
Only pleasing to the ears of hunger
The disgruntled rhythms
Of the ghost masquerade
We dance naked with our infants
As political prisoners of casualty
Tossed and paraded in noonday
By the executioners from the mountainous
Hills, appeasing their egos with our blood
They who offered our prophets of old
As sacrificial lambs to build their pyramids
Of blood, tears and shame
This soured rhythms of the Ghost Mantra
Still we dance naked matching to the gallows
To bid Farewell with our songs of sorrow
As we pray in our groaning hearts for the
Eruption of the long awaited doomsday
When we shall all die with our executioners
To save our children and their children
G. Allen