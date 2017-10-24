The Houses Of Assembly Must Reject The Amendment That Prevents Women; Who Married Outside Their Place Of Origin From Contesting Elections In Their Place Of Origin.

By: Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

I read in the papers, that the National Assembly has passed an amendment that will prevent women who married outside their place of origin, from contesting elections or appointed into political offices in their States of origin.

We are all citizens of Nigeria. The Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria does not recognize indigeneship.

And the Electoral Act recognises that we are all citizens of Nigeria. That’s why there’s no barrier for a non Lagos/Rivers man to contest as governor/National Assembly member of Lagos/Rivers state.

In 2015, three Igbo men won National Assembly seats in Lagos State. And few seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Presently in Rivers State an (Igbo) non Rivers man is a Commissioner in Gov. Wike’s cabinet.

Interestingly, this amendment does not prevent a non Lagos/Rivers man from contesting or appointed into a political office in Lagos/Rivers state, but prevents a woman who married outside her State of origin, from contesting and being appointed into a political office in her State of origin.

For clarity sake; it means Gov. Wike can appoint an unmarried Igbo woman as commissioner but cannot appoint an Ikwere girl married to an Igbo man as a Commissioner. Is marriage now a curse?

Henceforth, a married woman who live with her husband in her place of origin, and is popular and wishes to contest an election in her State of origin, will have to dissolve her marriage in court to contest, and when she wins, she goes back to the court to say they have settled.

This amendment is one big joke, that has crossed our National Red Lines.

It is geared at encouraging divorce and discouraging national unity through Inter-State and Inter-Ethnic marriages.

Where is the “National” in the National Assembly? How can the leadership of the APC in this National Assembly replace the “National Assembly” with a Tribal Assembly?

I Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo and my dear friend Nkechi reject this amendment and this APC Chauvinistic Tribal Assembly.