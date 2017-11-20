The Great Icon Of Nigeria Democracy Has Fallen…Adieu To Dr. Ekwueme – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) and the PDP Family nationwide, commiserate with the Immediate Family and Kingdoms of Oko and Aguta in Anambra State over the shocking news on the Demise of their illustrous Son, the Former Vice President and Founding Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), H.E. Dr. Alex Ekwueme, PhD, GCON, on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

2. Dr. Ekwueme was the 1st Elected Vice President of Nigeria to President Shehu Shagari from 1979 to 1983 .

3. His Excellency was a Man of many firsts; a Distinguished Architect who established the First Indeginous Architectural Firm in Nigeria, Presided over the Institute of Architects, and the Architects Council of Nigeria, a Lawyer, Sociologist, Philosopher, Historian, and Public Servant, who was trained in the USA and London. He held several international and national appointments/awards which includes: Member, Board of Directors of Canada-based Forum of Federations, Member, ECOWAS Council of Elders, Order of the Republic of Guinea, Grand Commander of the Order of Niger to mention a few.

4. The Ide of Oko and Aguata indeed served Nigeria and his immediate communities in many capacities. He made considerable contributions to their socio-economic advancement especially, in the education of their youths to universities in the Country and abroad through his Education Trust Fund. He was the Founding Chairman of our great Party, the PDP, who mobilzed patriotic/eminent Nigerians accross the Country under the Group of 34 (G-34) who fearlessly challenged the Military Junta, Sani Abacha over his ambition of transforming undemocratically to a Civilian President. Dr. Alex Ekwueme contested the 1998 Presidential Primary of the PDP in Jos, Plateau State and lost gallantly to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who won the Presidential Election and became the President of Nigeria. Also, he was the First Appointed Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), a position he voluntarily resigned to make way for others to serve. To prove his dedication, commitment, loyalty to the PDP, and love for democracy, Dr. Ekwueme remained in the Party till his death. We salute him!

5. The Late Icon celebrated his 85th Birthday on October 21, 2017, and so could be said to have departed at a good old age but we wish he had lived longer so that we could continue to tap from his wealth of experience. However, we take solace in the fact that the Almighty has wished it so. He will be greatly remembered for his fatherly role, doggedness, and sacrifices made to birth the 4th Republic, and to entrench democracy in Nigeria with other great leaders across the Country.

6. Finally as a Party, we believe that the Place and Role of Dr. Ekwueme will be difficult to fill by anyone. Our sincere condolences goes to his Widow, Children and other family members, the Government of Anambra State and the entire PDP Family nationwide.

7. Adieu H.E. Pa Ekwueme, the Icon of Nigeria Democracy.

God bless the Ekwueme Family! God bless Anambra State!! God bless the PDP!!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National publicity Secretary